Head-on crash in Outagamie County

Two vehicles crashed head-on at the intersection of County Road S and Rock Road in Outagamie County.

Earlier this afternoon, October 22, 2019, around 3:25 p.m., the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office was called to the intersection in the town of Ellington.

Deputies found that a 24-year-old woman from Shiocton traveling on Rock Road f failed to yield the right-of-way from a stop sign.

She then hit the other vehicle head-on, injuring the 37-year-old driver and his 35-year-old male passenger, both from New London.

The 37-year-old man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries while the other two involved were transported suffering minor injuries.