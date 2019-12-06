"He did not deserve that:" Friends remember man killed in Ashwaubenon hit and run

Chalandris Jackson swipes through videos and pictures on her phone, remembering her dear friend Derrick Murphy.

Derrick Murphy died after being struck by a driver accused of being under the influence on Nov. 30.

“He was me and my husband's best friend, we'd call each other brothers and sisters,” said Jackson.

Murphy's life was taken suddenly from him on November 30, after being struck by a car along Ashland Avenue near Cormier Road.

The driver is accused of being under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash.

She met Murphy when she moved to Green Bay about 25 years ago.

“He was a really good guy, he was. He was always there for us, if we ever needed him, he was just a phone call away all the time,” said Jackson. “I just know that he did not deserve that.”

He was working at RR Donelley on Broadway in Ashwaubenon and friends say he would often walk.

“He won't wait for a ride or whatever, if he don't have a car, he'd just go. That was just the type of person that he was,” said Jackson.

Jackson says most of his family lives in Mississippi, but she is planning a memorial service at Blaney Funeral home on Saturday, December 14 at 1 p.m. for friends and family in Wisconsin.

“If you ever needed him, under any circumstances; like I said in the beginning, he was there. That's why I'm doing it,” said Jackson.

