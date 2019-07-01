Hazmat crews investigating package at Facebook mailing facility

Officials are investigating a package that set off an alert at a Facebook mailing facility in Menlo Park, Calif., on Monday.

Hazardous material firefighters are responding to the facility.

Mail and packages are run through a screening machine that detects potentially dangerous materials at the facility. The machine alerted workers to a package that possibly contained sarin gas.

Officials report to local media that no employees were exposed to any potential dangerous substances.

Sarin is a toxic nerve agent developed by Germany in 1938. Exposure to large doses can result in loss of consciousness, convulsions, paralysis and respiratory failure, possibly leading to death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

