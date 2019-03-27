Hazelnut spread M&M’s are just about out, but you can win them early

M&M’s rolls out its new hazelnut spread chocolate candies next month.

It’s something Nutella lovers have been drooling about since the announcement was made in September.

Before the confections make their debut, fans are being given a chance to “go hazelnutty” in a contest this weekend.

“Chocolatey hazelnut spread unlocks a side of indulgence that’s all its own, so we wanted to tap into that mania and bring something to life that our fans would go crazy for,” said Allison Miazga-Bedrick with M&M’s.

"It's no secret people love hazelnut spread and love M&M's, so we can't wait to see the reaction to this breakthrough taste experience."

Folks who can make it to New York’s Grand Central Terminal on Saturday can express their excitement on a stage in Vanderbilt Hall.

Those not in NYC can do it via Twitter with the hashtags #gohazelnutty, #MMSfirsttaste and #sweepstakes for a chance to have an exclusive pack of the new product delivered directly to their homes.

The contest begins Saturday at 10 a.m. EDT and ends Sunday at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

Instead of a chocolate middle, the bite-sized candies will feature a hazelnut spread center covered in milk chocolate.

The creamy hazelnut center will be one M&M’s own making, not actually Nutella.

