Have you seen this man? The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is looking for him

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 24-year-old man who was last seen in the Town of Black Wolf.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office says Austin Cottrell was last seen in the area of Stonewood Court around midnight on Saturday.

Authorities believe he was on foot and wearing a Milwaukee Bucks pullover with a t-shirt underneath, dark jeans, blue or black shoes and glasses.

Because of the extreme cold, the sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in finding Cottrell.

