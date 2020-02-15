Have you seen this man? Green Bay Police looking for missing 24-year-old

The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 24-year-old man.

Police say Jeffrey Maldonado was last seen getting into an Uber to head downtown Green Bay.

He is described as a Hispanic man, with black hair and brown eyes, about 5’7” and 150 pounds.

If you had contact with Jeffrey Maldonado in the last 24-48 hours, you are asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department immediately at 920-448-3208 and ask for Detective Kempf regrading case #20-201845.

Police say Maldonado is not in any trouble, they just want him to contact his family to let them know he is safe.

