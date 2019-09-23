Have a dream? "Project Pitch It" looks for young entrepreneurs

It's been called "Wisconsin's Shark Tank." Each week, entrepreneurs with a product and a dream face a panel of financial experts in hopes of a $30,000 prize -- including office space and staff support; access to investors and experts in financing and marketing; and $10,000 cash.

This season, for the first time, "Project Pitch It" moguls are looking for young entrepreneurs, 12 to 18 years old.

Auditions start the week of October 14, so tell Project Pitch It about your idea today!

You can upload a video to YouTube and share the link with the Project Pitch It website, or email rschmeling1@stritch.edu with your idea, your name, email, phone number and the name of your school.

Project Pitch It websiteProject Pitch It email

The new season of "Project Pitch It" will air Saturday afternoons on WBAY-TV beginning March 2020.