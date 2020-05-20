Has traveling by air changed during the pandemic? We take a look.

We're giving you a look at what to expect if you plan on flying in the near future.

As Baillie Burmaster travels to Texas due to unforeseen family circumstances, she made sure to prepare ahead of time, by having a purse full of wipes, hand sanitizer and an extra mask.

She said she also had to fill out a form to show where she would be quarantining on her stay, since Texas has a law about flying during the pandemic. Each state is different, so be sure to check and see if your destination will require extra paperwork.

There were also social distancing and sanitation stations in multiple areas, and boarding was also different - you had to wait until your name was called before boarding, and seating was done so those in the back boarded first.

United also required Baillie to wear a mask the entire flight, and gave her a wipe for her seat.

She then turned in her form for flying to Texas while heading to a baggage claim.

We also found TSA was the same throughout the airport.