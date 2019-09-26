Harry Kelderman Soccer Field unveiled at Neenah High School

Long-time Neenah High School soccer coach Harry Kelderman has more wins than any coach in Wisconsin high school history.

Neenah High School dedicates Harry Kelderman Soccer Field.

To honor his legacy and dedication to the Fox Valley soccer community, Neenah High School revealed the Harry Kelderman Soccer Field Thursday night.

“Long time coming, very well deserved. The field house in Neenah is named after Coach Ron Einerson, the tennis courts are named after Coach Tom Berven. It's well deserved for this place to be named after Coach Kelderman,” said Casey Brown, who played for Coach Kelderman in the 90's.

Brown says, for him and many players before and after him, Coach Kelderman was more than just a coach.

“He was a father figure, he was a friend and just one of the best guys I know,” said Brown.

For one player, Harry really was his dad.

“I had an awesome coach that I was able to spend 24/7 with. Unlike a lot of other high school players, I was very fortunate in that aspect,” said Kris Kelderman, Harry’s son.

Thursday's field dedication is an honor for his family, and it brought back memories of moments they got to share together on the field.

“We won two state championships and both were with my son. We won a third one and we came back from a team that, at that time, was number four in the country and we were down 2-0 and we won 3-2 in overtime,” remembers Coach Kelderman.

“When you win a state championship with your father, you win more than just a trophy. It was very special moments that we could share together,” said Kris.

Kris went on to play soccer professionally and is now the coach of the men’s soccer team at U.W.-Milwaukee.

He is trying to carry on his dad' s coaching legacy.

“There's many things that I try to do exactly the way he did, probably not as well actually but for sure he's been a big influence on my coaching career,” said Kris.

Now, Coach Kelderman gets to look back on 35 successful years of coaching, more than 600 wins, and his name, a staple at Neenah High School and in the Fox Valley soccer community.

“It's been a fun ride. It's been a joy. Otherwise you wouldn't be here that long,” said Coach Kelderman.