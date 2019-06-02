Harrison Fire Rescue presents $10,000 check for Mitch Lundgaard's family

Harrison Fire Rescue presented a $10,000 check to the Appleton Fire Department for the family of fallen firefighter Mitch Lundgaard on Sunday.

Two weeks ago, Harrison Fire Rescue held a brat fry to raise funds for the Lundgaard's family. Lundgaard was killed in the line of duty while responding to a medical call in Appleton.

Department officials told Action 2 News they usually raise about $1,000 during the annual brat fry. However, this year, they raised ten times that with community support.