Happy Axe Throwing brings growing sport to Green Bay

A new business opening in Green Bay offers people of all ages a new way to have fun.

The final touches are happening at Happy Axe Throwing ahead of its grand opening on Saturday, July 13.

Johnny Lee picked up his first axe just over one year ago.

"I went to a bachelor party in Chicago, and I told everyone I was going axe throwing," said Lee, owner of Happy Axe Throwing. "A lot of people were like, 'Oh, axe throwing. Tell me more!'"

Now, he wants to share the popular sport with others by adding a second location of his Madison-based business.

"I know it's a big sports town, and I thought it would be something that Green Bay would really like," said Lee.

Lee makes hitting the bullseye of the wood targets look easy, and he says anyone can do it after a little practice.

"You catch on quickly. I'd say it takes between five to ten minutes to get the hang of it and then after that, you're throwing just like anything else," said Lee.

There are axe-perts on site to help make sure that people of all ages and abilities stay on target.

"Our oldest customer was a 94-year-old great-grandmother, and she was sticking them as well," he said.

There is one difference between Happy Axe Throwing and other axe throwing places opening around the country.

"We don't allow any alcohol in here. That is our biggest rule from a liability standpoint. We're not going to try to sell anything other than the axe throwing experience," said Lee.

While it can get competitive in the lanes as throwers try to edge the highest score, Lee hopes to see people of all ages and abilities bring their close-toed shoes and open minds when the doors open to the public.

Happy Axe Throwing will hold its grand opening in Green Bay on Saturday, July 13 starting at 12 p.m.

The cost is $20 per person for one hour of axe throwing. Children ages 12 and up are invited to take part, but they must be with a parent.

While walk-ins are welcome, there is limited space. Lee recommends groups reserve lanes in advance by visiting the Happy Axe Throwing website.

Open hours are Thursday and Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

