Multiple fire crews respond to a semi truck fire in Green Bay Sunday.

Action 2 News could see flames and smoke well above the tree line on the 1600 block of Cofrin Drive.

Green Bay Commander Paul Ebel told Action 2 News the fire is out, but fire crews will remain on scene to monitor natural gas tanks.

Ebel said when the scene is safe, crews will assess the damage. He did not know if anyone was hurt or how the fire started.

This is a developing story and will be updated.