Hanukkah stabbing suspect questioned in prior attack; Victim’s family calls for end of hatred

The man charged in the machete attack on a Hanukkah celebration north of New York City had been questioned by police in connection with an earlier stabbing of an Orthodox Jewish man in the same town.

Police say they didn’t have enough evidence to link Grafton Thomas to the Nov. 20 stabbing that critically injured a man walking to a synagogue in Monsey, New York.

Federal prosecutors have filed hate crime charges against Thomas in the machete attack Saturday that wounded five people.

Thomas’ attorney says he wants Thomas to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

The daughter of the man critically injured in the attack, meanwhile, made an emotional plea to end hatred and anti-Semitism.

Nicky Kohen told reporters Thursday she hopes her father Josef Neumann regains consciousness and finds a changed world.

The 72-year-old has been unconscious since he was wounded in Saturday’s attack.

Kohen told reporters that Neumann has a grim prognosis and may have brain damage if he survives his injuries.

