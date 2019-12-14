Handcuff Hunger Food Drive in Weyauwega expands its charitable efforts

A Weyauwega street is lit up with holiday spirit every year. The Christmas light show on Ann St. is a part of an annual Handcuff Hunger Food Drive put on by the Weyauwega Police Department.

"The feedback I get from a lot of people is they love it," said Officer Justin Malueg.

Malueg says the event used to only support the area food pantry, but this year the proceeds will be divided up.

"We had students coming to the office and saying they were hungry," said Weyauwega-Fremont School District Principal Jodi Alex.

Alix says they realized a food pantry option was needed within the school, and the police department wanted to stepped up to help.

"There are some students that need a helping hand during the holiday season and we wanted to be the first ones to assist with that," said Malueg.

"Our police department here in Weyauwega goes above and beyond whether its movie nights, whether it's Easter egg hunt, and this is just one more service that they give our community," said Alix. "Not only for the holiday spirit, but then to help kids right within our own district."

Officer Malueg says by doing events like this people can see police on a more personal level.

"We're not just out here to arrest people, we're out here to support the community," said Malueg

To see that support given in return during Handcuff Hunger is something Malueg loves to see.

"It's great," said Malueg. "It's almost overwhelming in my opinion."

The light show and donation collections will continue all month long.

