Habitat to hold virtual home dedication, parade of cars

The Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity is hosting a virtual home dedication Thursday in effort to adhere to physical distancing guidelines.

The ceremony will mark the 119th home dedication in the Greater Green Bay area. It's scheduled to happen at noon.

The Mose family--which includes five children--will be on hand for the dedication. Limited staff will be there, too.

After the ceremony, a parade of cars will drive by to congratulate the family.

Habitat Executive Director Cora Haltaufderheid says it is an example of the organization adjusting during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think it's important for our mission that people see that we're moving forward during this time of uncertainty in our world," says Haltaufderheid. "The homes were ready. This one is on Roosevelt Street. There's another one around the corner on Chicago. It shows the community these families are deserving. They're going to start paying the mortgage next month. Their mortgage will get on the books and they need to start paying a mortgage and to get them out of their unsafe and unsanitary condition."

Habitat for Humanity helps people move into affordable homes they help build.

