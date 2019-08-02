Habitat for Humanity's record-setting Rock the Block is underway

It's being called the largest effort to renovate homes in the country. This month, Habitat for Humanity's "Rock the Block" initiative will revitalize 100 homes in the city of Menasha.

The project kicked off with two homes Friday morning, where the work includes painting garages, cutting trees and fixing front porches.

"It's wonderful. I'm checking off my list, and when that project is done I don't have to deal with that. It feels wonderful," homeowner Judy Schroeder says.

Schroeder has had to deal with a rundown home. "A long time, unfortunately."

Because of her husband's health condition and her age, she couldn't fix the problems.

But that all changed during the Rock the Block event.

"They're raising my back porch and leveling it, putting another railing on and putting in a patio door for me."

Judy's home is one of many getting a makeover.

"We've seen Rock the Block become the impetus for neighborhood revitalization in neighborhoods," Habitat for Humanity's Ryan Roth says.

A total of $1.2 million is expected to be spent toward fixing homes during the Rock the Block event.

"But more importantly, every single one of those people is going to know that someone cares," says John Bergstrom, CEO of Bergstrom Corporation and the lead fundraiser.

Roth says a transition is happening in Menasha because everyone is working together.

"To date we have completed 331 projects with Rock the Block and are planning for another 100 just here in this Menasha neighborhood," Roth says.

Judy is excited about the hard work and proud to call the Fox Valley home.

"I just appreciate this program. It means the world to me," she says, "and people are helping out. This is wonderful."

Waupaca is the next community the Rock the Block event plans to revitalize.