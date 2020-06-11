HSHS allowing more patients to receive visitors

HSHS hospitals are allowing more patients to receive visitors.

MGN

The hospital system has announced an update to its visitor policy.

The hospitals have been limiting visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New policies are in effect at: HSHS St. Vincent Hospital, HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center in Green Bay; HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan; and HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital in Oconto Falls.

“We understand how important it is for our patients and their loved ones to be able to connect, and we thank everyone for their understanding during what has been a very challenging time for all,” said Andrew Bagnall, President and CEO of HSHS Wisconsin. “As we move forward in allowing for more visitors, we continue to take every step possible to keep our patients and colleagues safe as COVID-19 still exists in our communities.”

Here are the policies, as provided by HSHS:

• All adult patients may have one designated person (same individual per day) as part of their care team, and the person must stay in the patient room at all times.

• Emergency department patients may have one support person who is required to be in the patient room at all times; extenuating circumstances will be evaluated by the local unit.

• Patients nearing end-of-life will have special arrangements made on a case-by-case basis.

• All outpatient services patients may have one person with them during a test/procedure, and that person must remain in the designated area at all times; if patient is admitted, the rules of the unit will then apply.

• Patients having surgery may have one support person that must remain in the designated area at all times.

• Pediatric patients under the age of 18 may have one parent or guardian present (newborn patients may have both parents).

• Obstetrical patients may have one support person and Doula support.

All visitors will be screened for coronavirus symptoms. Temperatures will be taken upon arrival.

