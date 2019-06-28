HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center offers donor breast milk to patients, community

A $10,000 grant from an anonymous donor allows HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center to give new moms in Northeast Wisconsin more options when it comes to feeding their newborns.

"Any mother wants to provide for their infant whether it's formula, whether it's maternal breast milk. Now donor breast milk is just another option to provide with," said Amber Chibuk, Divisional Director of Women and Infant Services, HSHS-Eastern Wisconsin Division.

Chibuk says the women who would benefit from the new breast milk dispensary and depot come from a variety of situations and backgrounds.

"Really it can be all women that have just had an infant. It could be related to surrogacy, adoption, clinical indications--maybe mom had a mastectomy--or their just not able to produce enough milk," she said.

The four ounce bottles of pasteurized donor milk will be available to patients at no cost as a short-term feeding supplement. They will also be for sale to anyone in the community for $20 per bottle.

"It's a rigorous testing and pasteurization process. It goes through the Milk Bank, and that's why there is a cost associated with it, because the testing and pasteurization ensures we are providing safe milk to our patients," said Chibuk.

People need a prescription to purchase more than 10 bottles of the donor milk.

The site at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center is the first donor breast milk dispensary in our area. It is also the first spot in the state where moms can not only purchase but drop-off donations under one roof.

"The first step is that moms call the Mothers' Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes for a telephone screening," said Summer Kelly, executive director of Mothers' Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes. "The next step is a questionnaire, so we do follow-up with the moms OB doctor and the pediatrician. We do send the mom for blood work, and we do test for several communicable diseases that may be transmitted in breast milk."

The process from the first phone call to the drop of at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center can take between two to four weeks.

Kelly says there are currently more than 1,000 women registered as breast milk donors in Wisconsin and Illinois.

"They donate from the kindness of their heart. They're not paid for their donations. We are a non-profit network of human milk banks," she said. "All of our donors are superheroes. They go to all this extra effort, and they want to save lives."

The grant money also helped fund the 'Tree of Life' at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center. It's a memorial to honor the moms donating breast milk that have lost an infant.

"It has seven apples on the tree, and the tree represents the seven sorrows of Mary. So, one of the sorrows was the death of her son, and then there's beautiful butterflies. The butterflies represent the wings of life of those infants that have passed too soon," said Chibuk.

