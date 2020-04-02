HOW TO: Patterns and videos for making cloth face masks

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN that the White House Coronavirus Task Force is discussing recommending people wear masks.

Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai told Action 2 News, "Every local health provider is going to make their recommendation right now, but what we're recommending is for people to wear masks."

Rai recommends cloth face masks for reasons explained below. Some resources for making your own cloth face masks:

"We don't want you to wear the kind of masks that we need -- we don't want you to wear personal protective equipment. But if you're not in a hospital or clinic setting, we want you to think about wearing a cloth mask," Rai said. "And that's not to prevent you from getting coronavirus -- I want to make that very clear. This is to prevent you from giving it to somebody. You have to act like you have it, I've said that many times.

"This is to prevent you from doing a couple of things:

1. A mask will prevent you from touching your mouth and your nose.

2. It will keep your respiratory secretions to yourself and not spread them as much -- not 100 percent is going to be protected -- but not as much to other people. We're trying to do everything to prevent the spread."

Rai recommended using cotton materials but added, "Remember what we're talking about here is trying to create a barrier, trying to prevent you from touching your mouth or your nose, so that type of cloth doesn't matter as much. Some people are looking at different filters or different cloth. But the whole point is to try to keep your secretions to yourself."

He cautioned, "This does not mean in any way that you get to go out and about because you have a mask. You should still be staying safe at home. But for those small times that you have to leave to get food, to go to the pharmacy, if you're an essential worker and you're going to work, wearing a cloth mask is important.”



