H&M announces grand opening for Fox River Mall

Clothing retailer H&M will open its Fox River Mall store on Sept. 26.

The fast fashion favorite is inviting customers to celebrate the grand opening between noon and 9 p.m. that Thursday.

The first 100 customers in line will have the chance to win $500.

H&M is also asking people to bring in old clothing for recycling. Those customers are asked to come before the store opens at noon. It will be good for 15 percent off your next purchase and an entry to win a $250 gift card.

The Sweden-based retailer has 4,500 stores in 62 countries.

The Fox River Mall is located at 4301 W Wisconsin Ave in Grand Chute.