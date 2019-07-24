Gusty winds and rainstorm combine for significant flooding

Heavy rain pushed by a northeast wind raised water levels on area rivers again.

Suamico Police ordered people living along Longtail Beach Lane to evacuate before the rising waters became too deep to escape. Brown County brought in its armored rescue vehicle to help police checking on people door-to-door.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Fox River in Green Bay.

Green Bay Police issued a warning that the Fox River rose a foot above flood stage and overflowed the west bank in front of the Neville Public Museum.

A viewer says the boat docks at Fox Harbor Pub & Grill on South Washington St. broke free and sent photos of the dock floating down the Fox River in front of the Neville.

The weather service warns moderate flooding can be expected along the East River and Baird Creek. Winds from the northeast are preventing waterways from flowing normally into the Fox.

Police are reminding drivers to avoid driving on roads covered in water. Especially at dusk and in the dark it can be difficult to tell how deep the water really is. It can be difficult to control a car in less than six inches of water. A foot of water can make a car float.