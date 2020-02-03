Guns n' Roses set for Summerfest on the 4th of July

From Paradise City to the Cream City.

Rock legends Guns n' Roses is rolling into Milwaukee to headline Summerfest on the Fourth of July and tickets for the show go on sale this week.

The band’s reunion Not in this Lifetime tour, which began back on April Fools’ Day 2016, has become one of the top grossing runs in history and features all of their classics, Paradise City, Welcome to the Jungle, Sweet Child o’ Mine, and November Rain.

Tickets for the show, which will be at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, go on sale Friday, February 7, at noon. However, Nighttrain presales start Wednesday.

G’n’R is the eighth act set for Summerfest so far, a lineup that includes Justin Bieber, Chris Stapleton, Ozzy Osbourne, and Halsey. See the full list here.