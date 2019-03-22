Gun safes recalled due to lock failure

Alpha Guardian has recalled around 1,250 Stack-On Sentinel gun safes due to lock failure and injury hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

A bolt malfunction can cause the safe to open without the use of a key or combination, allowing access to any firearms stored inside and posing an injury hazard, say CPSC. Alpha Guardian has received one report of the safe opening.

CPSC says no injuries have been reported. This product is sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide.

Consumers should immediately stop using the safe and contact Alpha Guardian for instructions on receiving a free replacement safe or a full refund. See the full report here.

