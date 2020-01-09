Guinness World Record-holder inspires Cellcom Marathon runners to try something new

The new year brings new changes for the 21st Cellcom Green Bay Marathon.

The winner of the 2018 men's division crosses the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon finish line outside Lambeau Field in May, 2018.

Runners are hearing about changes to the location, and days and times of the events at the kickoff party, where they're also being inspired to be part of the change.

"You can't quit unless you allow yourself to do so. The mind is a super powerful thing, and it'll keep the body moving, and that eventually led to the successful world record attempt."

That inspiration comes from Will Kocken, a man not exactly known for doing things the easy way.

In 2018, he ran the 26.2 mile Cellcom Green Bay Marathon wearing a 100-plus pound rucksack the entire way and crushing a Guinness World Record.

"It was brutal. Preparing for this speech, I went back and looked at the pictures again, and you can see in some of the pictures the knees swelling. You can see the bruising in the leg muscles. (It was a) significant difference in the way that I looked. I actually lost about an inch of height that day that it took almost a week to get back, hanging on inverted tables and getting rolled out and stretched out to get that back, just from the compression in the spine," says Kocken.

Last year, while serving in Afghanistan with the Army National Guard, Kocken organized a marathon on his base, convincing service members, most who'd never run a marathon, to race 58 laps inside the base and accomplish a new goal.

As the keynote speaker at the marathon kickoff party, Kocken is delivering the same kind of inspiration to runners here.

"The first step is you have to believe that it's possible, and as soon as you do that, then anything is possible," he says.

And when better to try than this year, says Kocken, in a season of change.

In 2020, the full- and half-marathons, as well as the 5K will all take place Sunday, May 17th.

The kids events and a one-day expo will take place Saturday only.

And this year, everything moves away from downtown and back to the stadium district.

"We wanted to consolidate our resources because ultimately our goal is raising as much funds as we can for our charity partners," says co-race director Alissa Cotter. "Also, it's really about the energy on race day."

Kocken is eager to motivate more people to be part of that energy.

"You've got to believe in yourself and start taking the steps," he says.

For more information on the kickoff party, training runs and events surrounding marathon weekend, click on the Related Links.