Guard Kobe King to leave Wisconsin

Wisconsin's Kobe King (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against NebraskaTuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -- Guard Kobe King announced via his Instagram that he will be leaving the Badgers.

The Badgers released a statement minutes later.

“Being a student-athlete in the Wisconsin men’s basketball program is a special privilege and opportunity and I’m disappointed that Kobe has chosen to leave, particularly at this point in time,” head coach Greg Gard said. “But I respect his right to do what he feels is in his best interest. I wish Kobe all the best.”

King averaged 10 points a game in 19 appearances this season, which is second best on the team.

The La Crosse native was in the middle of his sophomore year.

