Growth prompts changes to NEW Pride Alive celebration

Due to growing attendance, there are a few changes this year to the Northeast Wisconsin (NEW) Pride Alive festival.

“This is the first year that we're going to be at the Brown County Fairgrounds. We had a previous home in Green Bay, however, the event over the course of its 12 years has been growing and we really needed to find a venue that was able to grow with us,” said Josh Kilgas, President of Rainbow Over Wisconsin.

The event is put on by Rainbow Over Wisconsin, an organization which helps fund and educate communities on LGBTQ issues.

Organizers credit the festival's success to increased awareness.

“I think that as times have changed throughout the community, more people are interested in being part of and learning about our community,” said Kilgas.

To help with that mission, the celebration needed more space to accommodate the 60 plus food and organization booths and the added activities for the family.

There will be a kids tent with games and prizes, aerial dancers across the grounds and an entertainment tent with a main stage.

“We have many different local artists that will be on there, some headliners. We also have a few drag shows that are going to be coming and the biggest thing that we've never done before, we have fireworks display that will be coming,” said JD Gildemeister, Vice President of the Rainbow Over Wisconsin.

Organizers expect more than 10,000 people to visit the fairgrounds for the event.

There’s even a plan in place for inclement weather.

“The nice thing about the Brown County Fairgrounds, we do have the flexibility to take everything outside and move it indoors, plus we have this gorgeous canopy that we're able to utilize,” said Gildemeister.

Sprinklers will also be added across the grounds to help people cool off in the heat.

The event starts at noon on Saturday and admission and parking are free.

