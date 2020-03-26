Grounded freighter freed, reaches Port of Green Bay

A freighter that ran aground in Green Bay on its way to port last week has been freed.

The 740-foot, Canada-flagged Algoma Conveyer lost propulsion

on its way to the Fox River Terminal last Thursday and became stuck about 5 miles from the mouth of the Fox River.

Salvage crews started working Monday to get the freighter afloat. The Coast Guard says crews removed 3,000 metric tons of the ship's cargo of road salt, then three tugs pulled the Algoma Conveyer free.

The freighter reached port under its own power.

When it was stuck, the ship's stern was partially in blocking the channel near harbor light #14 and other ships had to pass with caution.

None of the 18 crew members was hurt, and there was no leakage from the ship's cargo or fuel tanks.