Ground was broken in Ledgeview Friday at the future site of the LedgeCrest Reserve, a $2 million wedding and event space.

When completed this August, the new venue will be 9,600 square feet, capable of hosting 400 people.

Officials say a large, outdoor courtyard can handle up to 300 guests.

The building was created for Alliey + Co and planned by a wedding designer.

Ledgecrest Reserve is accepting bookings for September and beyond.