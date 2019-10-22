Groundbreaking for orthopedic surgery center in Neenah

Two local health care companies are teaming up to build a new orthopedic clinic and surgery center in the Fox Valley.

Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Specialists is collaborating with Ascension Wisconsin to build the Orthopedic Surgery Center of the Fox Valley on American Drive near County CB in Neenah.

The new facility will have a walk-in acute injury clinic for urgent injuries, surgical and non-surgical orthopedic care for all ages, a surgery center for cost-effective care, and physical and occupational therapy for patients.

"It really helps when we can see the patient, diagnose the problem and take care of it the same day, even if that counts as surgery," Dr. Will Enright with Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Specialists said.

Construction is expected to start later this month and the facility will open its doors by September 2020.

