Grocery stores take extra steps to protect employees, shoppers

Essential workers like grocery store employees, have been on the front lines every day of this crisis.

Plexiglass is now installed at each register at Festival Foods in Green Bay, in hopes of protecting employees throughout the cornavirus pandemic.

"They didn't waste anytime whatsoever for the protection of us, the employees, as well as the guest," Customer Service Lead Sue Rouse said.

Rouse said communicating with customers through the shield is different, but besides safety, employees are doing it to encourage shoppers as well.

"We're actually writing positive statements on each one, so to help uplift the guests spirits as well as ours," Rouse said.

Sue said working at a grocery store right now is different, but employees at Festival Foods are making it work.

"We do a consistent wipe down of all things that are touched like the registers, the pin pads, the trays, everything," said Rouse.

They're also adding extra staff to each shift and looking to hire more workers.

"We're always looking to help the community in anyway that we can and one of the ways that we can is by hiring," said Rouse. "So we are looking for stockers, we're looking for baggers and cashiers and we're able to help a lot more people that may need a job right now."

Hours of operation for Festival Foods have changed to 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. to give employees time to restock and clean up.

"Festival is always looking for ways to serve the community, so we're not going anywhere we're helping out as much as we can," said Rouse.