Grocery stores, others seeing success with online ordering options during pandemic

Retail experts say COVID-19 could reshape shopping as we know it.

Online shopping has proven to be useful during the pandemic.

Multiple industries, such as grocery stores, have seen major success with online ordering options.

Business professors at UW-Madison believe it will also pay a big role as states start to reopen.

"I think there is going to be a long term shift, it's not like we are going to buy all of our groceries online but we will go from a relatively small share of the market, to a much more substantial share of the market," says Hart Posen, a Management Professor at the UW-Madison School of Business.

Posen adds the virus will likely deal the final blow to struggling department stores such as Sears and JCPenney.