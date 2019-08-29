Grocery store wonders if it's getting Punk'd after lost money is found again

The mystery deepens at a grocery store on the outskirts of Green Bay, which now is wondering if it's the target of a prank.

For the fourth time, a large amount of cash has been found in The Original Austin's grocery store in Allouez.

Austin's posted on its Facebook page Wednesday, "Ok guys... We know y'all love us, but c'mon.... Can you guys PLEASE stop dropping wads of cash around our store. Cause this is getting ridiculous!"

The first wad of cash was found July 12. The store reviewed security footage and believes it belongs to a blonde-haired woman in her 20s or 30s.

The second was dropped on the morning of August 13.

It's unclear when the other two bunches of cash were discovered.

Austin's won't say how much money was found, in hopes that the true owners can identify it, but it says the amounts of cash are pretty high.

If the owners aren't found, the store says the money will be donated.