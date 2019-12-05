Grinches vandalize Christmas displays at two local parks

Vandals destroyed a Christmas light display in Beaver Dam, causing an estimated $3,000 in damage.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt is chair of the Beaver Dam Rotary Lights Committee. He was notified Thursday morning of vandalism at Swan Park.

Light displays, trees, and a gingerbread house were damaged or destroyed. Investigators say the vandals used stolen golf carts to damage the display.

The Sheriff's Office estimates $3,000 in damages at the park.

"Unfortunately, some of the lights will not be able to be repaired, but the light show will go on and we will not let this senseless vandalism ruin our holiday spirit," reads a statement from the sheriff.

WiFi security cameras are being installed at the park. The Beaver Dam Rotary Club will need to cover $10,000 for the system. If businesses or donors would like to help fund the security cameras, call Sheriff Schmidt at 920-386-4115.

Donations to repair the light display should be sent to:

City of Beaver Dam - Beaver Dam Rotary Lights

205 S Lincoln St.

Beaver Dam, WI 53916

Beaver Dam was not the only community to be targeted by Grinch-like vandals. Fond du Lac Police received a complaint Monday about theft of Christmas lights and figures from Lakeside Park.

The Parks Department discovered the damage Nov. 29 near the Yacht Club. They fixed a holiday sign and replaced damaged lights.

The next morning, staff discovered lights were missing from the Deneveu Shelter area and the Merry Go Round. Those light strands were about 150-to-200 feet long and valued at $400 each. Some cutout decorations were also stolen.

The Fond du Lac Parks Director informed police Wednesday that the missing items were found inside the park.

