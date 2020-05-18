Grilling tips from Chef Jeff at Fox Valley Tech

There's nothing quite like grilled steak and brats during a Wisconsin summer.

Fox Valley Tech's Chef Jeff grills ribs. (WBAY Photo)

Chef Jeff Igel, a culinary instructor at Fox Valley Technical College, gave us some grilling tips.

Chef Jeff says you don't need to be a pro to grill. If you're just starting out, try easier cuts of meat like burgers, pork chops or salmon fillet.

And it's not just meat. Vegetables are tasty on the grill.

"You really can grill just about anything. Last weekend I grilled some acorn squash. My wife loves grilled vegetables. Some vegetables like onions and peppers and zucchini, things that are relatively quick cooking, it's just a matter of brush them with a little bit of oil and keep them moving on the grill. You want to do those direct so that you get the beautiful flavor from the flames," says Chef Jeff.

Once you're comfortable with the grill, move up to those larger cuts that take a little more finesse with controlling the cook.

"Not to be intimidated by the number of different grills that are out there. Just get started. There's an old saying that it's not about the grill, but about the griller. So, it's about using what we have. A lot of things can be done regardless of what kind of grill that you have," says Igel.

Fox Valley Tech's culinary program has a class on grilling, smoking and barbecue. They are not holding it this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. They hope to offer it again next year.

