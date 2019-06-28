Grieving kids find escape, support at Camp Lloyd

It's a summer camp where kids can feel supported in their grief and just be kids.

Children mark the end of the week-long Camp Lloyd at U.W.-Green Bay (WBAY photo)

For more than 10 years, Camp Lloyd has helped children heal from the loss of a loved one.

The latest week-long day camp at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay wrapped up Friday.

Each day was filled with activities such as arts and crafts, music, games, swimming and hiking.

Campers are also encouraged to explore their grief, find support in others, and understand that their feelings are normal.

"Most of the time you need to just not pay attention to the grief, don't give in to it," camper Cooper Lieuwen shared. "You need to read a book or go out with friends to like distract yourself from it so then you can get away from the grief."

The camp is for children 7 to 14 years old.

All of the therapists are former UW-Green Bay students who graduated and received clinical degrees.