Greta on fiery night two of Democratic debates

Promises of fireworks and tension were fulfilled during the second Democratic Presidential debate Thursday.

The debate was punctuated by some heated exchanges between Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris.

Pete Buttigieg, Kirsten Gillibrand, Michael Bennet, Eric Swalwell, Marianne Williamson, Andrew Yang, and John Hickenlooper also fought to get air time during the debate.

Gray Television Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren appeared on Action 2 News This Morning to give her insight on round two in Miami.

KAMALA'S NIGHT?

"If we only scored these by one night, yes I think that she is the big winner. Because what she did, she was able to inflict some pain on the front runner Vice President Biden in a very effective way.

"But let me just caution everybody, this was one night. We're all consumed with it because there was a lot of sizzle to that. But now we go to the next debate which is in late July.

"Think about this. Kamala Harris now has a target on her back because she had such a good night last night. She has been the Attorney General of the State of California and a district attorney. So you can be sure that everyone is doing opposition research on her. What cases did her office handle? If there are any cases where something was unfairly done she is going to be confronted with that in Detroit. And you know, criminal justice performance, such an important topic for many Democratic voters. It should be important for all voters, but in particular for democratic voters, it's part of their discussion. She's gotta sleep with her eyes open."

BIDEN'S PERFORMANCE

I don't think he [Biden] had a particularly good night. It's bad to be the front runner in the beginning because everyone does come gunning for you, as we saw last night. So it's not a good position to have at the beginning. You want to be the front runner at the end. But aside from that is that he didn't have a particularly good night because he had to defend himself. Look, it's never good when you have to defend yourself and essentially say 'I am not a racist.'

"And that's really almost what he had to say in light of the accusation by Sen. Kamala Harris. She said "I don't think of you, Vice President Biden, as a racist' but then she went on to list a number of things he had done to suggest he was.

"I actually think it was a lousy night for him, but it's not over. As long as he can get out there and fund raise. Much of this depends on who can raise enough money to finance a campaign, rather than your performance in one debate.

WHAT'S NEXT

Some of these candidates, they say they're running for president, but they may be running for vice president. They're trying to make a name. If you remember the first night, Tim Ryan of Ohio. The Ohio vote is so important to both Republicans and Democrats. Its a swing state. Trump won it last time around, but before that President Obama won it. So think about Tim Ryan, so if he's out there in the debate as he was two nights ago and if he's impressive, he might be chosen to be on the ticket with whoever gets the Democratic nomination."