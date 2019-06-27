Greta Van Susteren analyzes Democratic debate on Action 2 News This Morning

The crowded field of Democrats looking to grasp the party's nomination for the 2020 Presidential race are facing off in Miami for their first set of debates.

Ten candidates took on various policy issues Wednesday. Ten more candidates will debate Thursday.

The first group to debate was Cory Booker, Beto O'Rourke, Elizabeth Warren, Julian Castro, Amy Klobuchar, Jay Inslee, Bill de Blasio, Tulsi Gabbard, John Delaney, and Tim Ryan. CLICK HERE for additional debate coverage.

Gray Television Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren appeared on Action 2 News This Morning to give her insight on the first debate.

"Some of them are really not trying to stand out right now as much as they're trying to survive," Van Susteren says.

WHO DID STAND OUT?

"I think Tulsi Gabbard did, with Congressman [Tim] Ryan, because they got into a fight--a disagreement I should say--they're disagreeing about what we should do in Afghanistan. I think anytime you have two people who are not particularly well known nationally get into a bit of a spat--or a heated debate I should say--that does give them more attention."

"Elizabeth Warren was lucky last night because her big story is the economy and she got the first few questions on the economy. And many people watch the first part of the debate but then they'll drop off."

BETO, CORY AND JULIAN GET THE AIR TIME

"I think that means they got lucky last night and they got a lot more air time. Sen. [Amy] Klobucher from your neighboring state Minnesota, who is a very pragmatic candidate, she's not a flamethrower, She doesn't promise more than she thinks she can deliver--She got very little attention last night in the debate.

"Although I will say this, if you stuck it out for the full two hours and heard her closing statement, her closing statement was much more passionate and much more forceful than some of her performance."

WHAT TO WATCH IN ROUND 2

Thursday's debate line up is Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Kirsten Gillibrand, Michael Bennet, Eric Swalwell, Marianne Williamson, Andrew Yang, and John Hickenlooper.

"I think the big thing to watch tonight is how many people on that stage take a stab at Vice President Biden. Because he is the frontrunner. And what about Sen. Bernie Sanders? Four years ago a lot of his ideas were way off the charts to the left. In the meantime, in the last four years, a lot of the Democratic candidates have adopted many of his ideas and as the party has pushed to the left. So when he takes that stage tonight, Sen. Bernie Sanders, is he going to look like that radical candidate in the Democratic party that got a lot of the youth vote? Or is he going to look more mainstream?"

[Greta will be back on Action 2 News This Morning Friday for analysis of the second debate.]

WHAT'S NEXT?

"Who's going to go to Iowa and knock on the door and meet all the Iowa voters? Because caucus night, someone is going to win. If you win the Iowa caucus, it really puts wind behind your back and sails you into New Hampshire, South Carolina, gives you momentum.

"In 2016 President Trump didn't win the Iowa caucus. It was Sen. [Ted] Cruz who won it. So it's not necessarily a do-or-die win.

"But I think that what they need to do, whoever's running, is get to Iowa. Get known in Iowa.

"And also, you better stop in Wisconsin. Remember what happened last time when Secretary of State Hillary Clinton didn't bother to stop in my home state of Wisconsin? She lost Wisconsin. And this is after President Obama had won it twice in '08 and '12."