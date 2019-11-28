Greenleaf light display benefits Syble Hopp School

After you've filled up on your Thanksgiving feast tonight, you can jump right into the Christmas spirit with a festive holiday light show in Greenleaf.

A Christmas light show at 6844 Shanty Road in Greenleaf raises money for Syble Hopp School (WBAY photo)

A family there has created a dazzling display synchronized to music.

They say it takes at least 35 hours outside to get everything set up.

The family makes the majority of decorations, like arches, candy canes and trees, with materials like PVC pipe and wire.

The display is being used to raise money for Syble Hopp School in De Pere, a school that serves children with disabilities from throughout Brown County.

"Last year we decided to pick a charity. Michelle and I and the kids sat down and picked one. This year we thought about Syble Hopp because of everything that school does for the students that attend there. It's a nice local charity," Jason Van Egeren said.

"One of the things that Jason and I enjoy is when we go around town is the talk. They're always talking to us about, 'Hey how's it going? When's it going to be on? Did you start it yet this year?'" Michelle Backhaus said.

The show is on tonight, Nov. 28, and runs each day until the new year from 5 to 10 p.m. during the week and until 11 p.m. on weekends.

The address is 6844 Shanty Road, Greenleaf.

Tune your radio to 88.7 FM to hear the music for the synchronized show.