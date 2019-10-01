Green Lake boy rammed squad cars in stolen highway department truck

A 17-year-old Green Lake boy is accused of stealing a highway department truck and ramming it into a dump truck and police squad cars.

The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office says the teen, who has cognitive impairments, left his home at about 1:11 p.m. Police spotted the teen driving a "three-quarter ton pickup" belonging to the Green Lake County Highway Department.

Police tried to stop the teen, but he hit a dump truck and rammed a Green Lake squad.

The truck took off from the highway department shop and traveled west on Hill St. A squad car got ahead of the truck. The teen rammed the squad from the rear and pushed it down the road before separating.

The teen continued west and eventually came to a stop at the end of Hill St. Green Lake Police took the teen into custody.

The Sheriff's Office says "major damage is associated to the incident." They are referring charges to the district attorney's office.

Remarkably, no one was hurt.