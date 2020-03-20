Green Lake County: Changes to county services

As provided to Action 2 News on March 19, 2020

On Tuesday, March 17, 2020 the Green Lake County Board adopted resolution 4-2020 declaring a state of emergency for Green Lake County regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result the County Board Chairperson and the County Administrator have collaborated and determined that the health and safety of our community is paramount, and as a result; effective March 19, 2020 and until the state of emergency is lifted, all County buildings shall be closed to the public. County offices shall remain open and operational during this time. Complete county department/office closure will only be authorized by the County Board Chair and County Administrator, with the guidance of Public Health Officials.

Services may be limited in certain County and State offices, including the Green Lake County District Attorney and Circuit Court. The public shall be notified and directed to communicate with County departments via telephone or email. Departments may schedule specific individual appointments with members of the public to provide time sensitive, critical or emergency services only. Should an appointment be scheduled under these parameters, a county staff person will greet the individual at the appointed time at the building entrance, escort them through security if applicable, and guide them to the designated office. At the conclusion of the appointment, the individual is to be immediately guided to the exit of the building. Appointments should be limited to a single individual and, if necessary, a partner or guardian. No unnecessary visiting or unattended presence in the county building by members of the public shall be allowed.

“The health and safety of our employees and customers remains our top priority. Limiting physical access allows the public and our staff to conduct business without jeopardizing their health. It also insures maintaining the social distance necessary to limit the spread of corona virus in our community.”

Please refer to the Green Lake County Website at https://www.co.green-lake.wi.us for contact information pertaining to your specific needs.

Information regarding COVID-19 can be found by dialing 211 or visiting the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov.

We have become the targets of a formidable foe, but with strength, perseverance, and wisdom we will prevail.

