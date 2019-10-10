Green Bay's success inspires EPA in nationwide clean drinking water effort

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler chose Green Bay as the city to announce the first major overhaul of the Lead and Copper Rule since 1991.

With the Fox River in the background, Wheeler announced a multi-level "proactive and holistic approach" to address lead in drinking water across the country.

The federal government says Green Bay was chosen for its innovative approach to combating lead in drinking water.

"Our job is to replicate what Green Bay has done," said U.S. EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Dave Ross.

Green Bay Water Utility says it is closing in on its goal of replacing all lead pipes in the city by the end of 2020. The city invested about $9 million in lead service replacement.

In 2016, there were 1,782 utility-owned lead services in Green Bay. After three years of work, that number is down to 445.

“Today, the Trump Administration is delivering on its commitment to ensure all Americans have access to clean drinking water by proposing the first major overhaul of the Lead and Copper Rule in over two decades,” said EPA Administrator Wheeler.

Action 2 News was at the news conference and will have coverage tonight.

Here are the six-parts to the EPA Lead and Copper Rule overhaul:

1) Identifying the most impacted areas by requiring water systems to prepare and update a publicly-available inventory of lead service lines and requiring water systems to “find-and-fix” sources of lead when a sample in a home exceeds 15 parts per billion (ppb).

2) Strengthening drinking water treatment by requiring corrosion control treatment based on tap sampling results and establishing a new trigger level of 10 ppb (e.g. trigger level outlined below).

3) Replacing lead service lines by requiring water systems to replace the water system-owned portion of an LSL when a customer chooses to replace their portion of the line. Additionally, depending on their level above the trigger level, systems would be required take LSL replacement actions, as described below.

4) Increasing drinking water sampling reliability by requiring water systems to follow new, improved sampling procedures and adjust sampling sites to better target locations with higher lead levels.

5) Improving risk communication to customers by requiring water systems to notify customers within 24 hours if a sample collected in their home is above 15 ppb. Water systems will also be required to conduct regular outreach to the homeowners with LSLs.

6) Better protecting children in schools and child care facilities by requiring water systems to take drinking water samples from the schools and child care facilities served by the system.

The EPA is taking public comment on the updated Lead and Copper Rule. CLICK HERE to add your comments.