Green Bay's The Cannery Public Market to close for good

The Cannery Public Market in downtown Green Bay is closing its doors.

The announcement comes just three months before the restaurant and market was to celebrate its fifth anniversary.

The business was not able to withstand the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

"When the social distancing efforts were introduced in mid-March, The Cannery began offering curbside pick-up and delivery. However, a decrease in patronage, as a result of COVID-19, coupled with the seasonal nature of the restaurant’s menu, led to a temporary closure at the end of March," reads a statement from the restaurant.

“When we made the decision to temporarily close in March, we never imagined it would become permanent,” says Adrienne Winter, general manager. “We will miss our staff and guests dearly. Thank you to for warmly welcoming us into your community, allowing us to share our farm-to-fork story and cuisine with you.”

The restaurant, located in the city's Railyard District, was the creation of the late John T. Pagel, who envisioned The Cannery as a "farm to fork" restaurant.

“Dad put his heart and soul into everything he did, especially The Cannery,” said Jamie Pagel – Witcpalek, co-owner of the Pagel Family Businesses. “He could envision the potential, hear the guests’ laughter and see their smiling faces while celebrating special moments, but most importantly, provide comfort in letting people know where their food comes from.”

The Pagel family says transitional services are being offered to staff.

The market space will reopen for the month of June so people can use outstanding gift cards. The restaurant will not be serving food at this time.