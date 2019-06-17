Green Bay's Summer Lunch in the Park is underway

Green Bay parks will have free lunches this summer for kids 18 and under.

The Summer 2019 Lunch in the Park is underway. It goes until Aug. 16.

Nearly 40 locations in the city will offer lunch service. That includes Joannes Park, the Central Library, and the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary. CLICK HERE for a full list of locations and times.

Meals are free for children ages 1-18. Adult lunches cost $3.

You don't have to be a Green Bay resident to enjoy the lunch program.

"It could be someone visiting from Milwaukee, or grandma and grandpa are coming into town and they're going to take everyone to Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary and have lunch there, so it's for whoever is around," says Amanda Frisque Britanyak, Assistant Food Service Director.

The program is backed by federal funds.