Green Bay's Presbyterian Pantry offering food to anyone who needs it

A food pantry in Green Bay's Tank Park neighborhood is offering help to anyone who needs it.

First Presbyterian Church of Green Bay operates the food pantry at 200 S Ashland Ave.

There's no need to show proof of income. Visitors will be helped by a volunteer who will ask how many people are in your family.

The pantry gives out bags of food with pasta, cereal, canned items and protein.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the food is pre-bagged and handed out at the entrance on Howard St.

The Presbyterian Pantry days are the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. Hours are 10 a.m. to noon.

The pantry says it was seeing an average of 100 people using its services, but numbers are down to about 60.

"Our neighborhood. the Tank Park District, including the Shipyard District, we've seen a lot of investment activity. People buying homes, either flipping them or raising the rents in our area so people in need that live here is potentially less than what it used to be," says Jared Tetzner, Board Member, First Presbyterian Church Pantry.

