Green Bay's Olde Main District celebrates Galentine's Day

It's time to get your best gal pals together to celebrate Galentine's Day.

Innovative Services Wellness Center displays their Galentine's Day services. (WBAY Photo)

Businesses located in the Olde Main Street District in Green Bay are offering deals on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Galentine's Day was made popular by the sitcom "Parks and Recreation" as a way to celebrate friendships among women with a day of food, drink and pampering.

Galentine's Day on Main includes massages, salon deals, yoga and shopping.

Galentine's Day events are at the Olde Town Crossing building at 1236 Main St. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

CLICK HERE for a full list of events for Galentine's Day on Main.