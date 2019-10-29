Nicolet Elementary ends lockdown

The Green Bay Area Public School District says Nicolet Elementary School has lifted its lockdown.

The school district says it secured the building as a precautionary measure because of an outside situation in the community after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The school's website says the students' day proceeded normally inside of the school while the school district worked with local police.

The lockdown was lifted by 2:40 p.m.

Nicolet Elementary is scheduled to release students at 3:30 p.m.