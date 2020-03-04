Green Bay's Main Street bridge to close for three weeks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay's Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge -- also known as the Main Street Bridge -- will close for three weeks for maintenance.
The closure is scheduled to begin Monday, March 9. The Green Bay Public Works Department anticipates the bridge will reopen to traffic on Friday, March 27.
The downtown bridge crosses the Fox River in Green Bay.
The city lists the following traffic impacts:
The bridge will be closed west of the Fox River on Dousman St at Broadway and closed east of the Fox River on Main St at Washington St.
Main St and Dousman St traffic will be detoured across the Fox River over the Walnut Street Bridge via Broadway, Walnut St., Monroe Ave.
Motorists can also cross the Fox River using the Tillman/Mason Street Bridge.