Green Bay's Children Museum moving to Bay Beach area

The Green Bay Children's Museum is moving from its downtown building to a location near Bay Beach Amusement Park.

The city announced Wednesday that the Children's Museum is moving to 1230 Bay Beach Road.

The museum's current home at 301 N Washington Street will close on April 21 so staff can move to the new building. The Children's Museum will open at 1230 Bay Beach Road on May 17.

Officials say the move will solve several current issues--including lack of parking and lack of room for expansion. The new location has 50 parking spaces and room for buses.

The new museum's focus will be STEM--Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

Phase One of the project is moving out of downtown and moving into the new facility. The Children's Museum will need to raise $1 million for the move.

The new location will eventually boast a green space with an outdoor discovery area, raised beds for gardening, a rock garden and a sensory trail.

The location was chosen after a two-year search.

Action 2 News will have more on this announcement tonight.

