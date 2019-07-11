Green Bay woman recovers after falling out of moving bus

A Green Bay woman is recovering after the Oconto County Sheriff's Department says she fell from a moving party bus.

The accident happened just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 on State Highway 32 in Oconto County just south of the Town of Breed.

According to a report from deputies on scene, a passenger on the bus of 27 people fell out while the party bus was moving. The report states that bus came from VIP Limousine, LLC in Hortonville.

The injured passenger is identified as Emma Engeldinger, 23.

The report states the bus was traveling northbound around a curve on State Highway 32 near Sagebrush Lane when Engeldinger fell against the emergency exit window. That is when the window opened, and she fell outside of the bus onto the pavement, rolling an estimated 90-feet before coming to a stop.

Deputies say she was taken to a local hospital with "suspected serious injuries."

According to the report, a majority of people on the bus had been drinking, but it does not say exactly who nor does it appear that anyone was tested for alcohol on scene.

The incident report has a section to indicated suspected alcohol use, but no one, including Engeldinger, had that box checked.

A GoFundMe page created to support the Engeldinger family says Emma was with friends in Lakewood celebrating an upcoming wedding at the time of the accident. So far, nearly $30,000 has been donated to the page.

Action 2 News reached out to Emma's friends and family for an update on her condition but has not yet received a reply.

A CaringBridge site in her name gives updates on her continued recovery.

Action 2 News also reached out to VIP Limousine, LLC for comment on the incident. They, too, have yet to return our calls.