Green Bay woman missing for two weeks

Brown County authorities are asking the public if they know the location of a missing Green Bay woman.

Jessie Lemanski, 47, was last heard from two weeks ago. Her family reported her missing.

Lemanski is considered missing and endangered. Brown County authorities want to check on her welfare and get her in contact with her family.

Lemanski is a white woman, 5'4" tall and 180 pounds. She wears glasses, and her hair was dyed red the last time she was seen. She has a rose tattoo on her left forearm, a dragon tattoo on her right leg, and a plant branch tattoo on her left leg.

You can contact authorities anonymously through Green Bay Crime Stoppers by calling (920) 432-7867 or online at 432stop.com.